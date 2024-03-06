Cenovus Advances Emissions Reduction Efforts While Awaiting Pathways Decision

Cenovus Energy Inc. is making progress driving down emissions at its integrated oilsands operations, according to a company executive.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more