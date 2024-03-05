Young Women In Energy Announces 2023 Awards Program Winners

Celebrating a Decade Recognizing Women who are Changing the Face of Energy in Alberta

Young Women in Energy (YWE) is proud to announce 10 inspirational young women of 2023 who are future leaders of Alberta’s energy industry.

Since 2014, YWE’s Awards Program has now shone a spotlight on 100+ women’s invaluable contributions and remarkable accomplishments within Alberta’s energy industry.

Award winners are selected based on their commitment to challenging the status quo through new and innovative initiatives, demonstrative leadership (with or without the title), top performance, and their impact in the local community and larger industry.

“In the midst of energy transformation, women are at the forefront, utilizing their talents, innovation, and passion to drive Alberta's energy industry towards a decarbonized, diversified, and digitized future,” said Katie Smith-Parent, Executive Director, Young Women in Energy. “These 10 women are key contributors to shaping a sustainable, diverse and prosperous future for the province, and deserve to be recognized and celebrated.”

The 2023 YWE award winners are (in alphabetical order by first name):

Alma Hadzic , Economy Growth and Sustainability Director, Deloitte

Danica Hicks , Steam Chief, Imperial Oil Resources Limited

Eva Kiefer , Co-Founder & CFO, Akira Impact

Heather Leahey , Vice President, Intelligence, Enverus

Jana McDonald , Founder and CEO, Guardyan Conservation Corp.

Janine Woo , Senior Innovation Engineer, Enbridge

Julie Hawco , Specialist Development Engineer, Suncor

Madison Savilow , Chief of Staff, Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Sheliza Kassam , Project Engineer, Cenovus Energy

, Project Engineer, Cenovus Energy Shoshi Soni, Director, Policy and Planning, Government of Alberta

In January, a robust review process was conducted, including a peer review and a final executive evaluation by the 2023 YWE Awards Executive Selection Committee. “We extend our deepest appreciation to this year’s Executive Selection Committee for lending their time and expertise to help identify the top young women in Alberta’s energy industry to receive the recognition and benefits of a YWE Award Winner,” the organization said in a news release.

The 2023 YWE Awards Executive Selection Committee includes:

Rhona DelFrari , Chief Sustainability Officer and EVP, Stakeholder Engagement, Cenovus Energy

Dean Setoguchi , President & CEO, Keyera

Kelly Newnham , SVP, New Markets, Worley

Jason Sharpe , President, ATCO Gas & Pipelines

Laura Buss Sayavedra , SVP, Safety, Projects and ERP, Enbridge

, SVP, Safety, Projects and ERP, Enbridge Avik Dey, President & CEO, Capital Power

“The recipients of this year’s Awards showcase a blend of diverse experiences, innovative solutions, and unwavering dedication to both the energy sector and the community,” said Carmen Yu (ConocoPhillips), YWE Awards Manager. “Their leadership is not only shaping Alberta's changing energy landscape but also serving as a beacon for future female leaders.”

The 2023 YWE Award Winners will be honoured at an Awards celebration event on Thursday, April 4, 2024. To commemorate a decade of recognizing women, YWE is proud to screen a mini-documentary of the history of the organization, the highlighted importance of recognition, and future of women’s roles in Alberta’s new energy future at the event. Further details will be announced shortly.

Each award winner is paired with an industry executive mentor through the YWE Mentorship Program, honoured with a YWE Award keepsake, and welcomed into the YWE Awards Alumni network, amongst other benefits.

Stay connected with YWE for more information on the winners and the celebratory event, through YWE’s LinkedIn channel: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ywe. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available, please e-mail info@youngwomeninenergy.com