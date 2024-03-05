Richard Baxter Retires From CES Subsidiary AES Drilling Fluids, Successor Named

Richard Baxter, president of CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s U.S. drilling fluid group AES Drilling Fluids, is retiring from his current position, as planned, in April.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more