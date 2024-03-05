A new course will provide actionable insights and strategies for oil and gas companies to improve their compliance efforts, build trust with regulators, and enhance their reputation and resilience.

Former Alberta Energy Regulator director Erin Maczuga, a compliance and regulatory affairs expert, will equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to manage regulatory compliance effectively and reduce the risk of enforcement action and penalties.

Regulatory Compliance: Get it right, the first time directly helps oil and gas companies prepare for unexpected compliance and enforcement actions because even best in class operators can have spills and other unexpected environmental issues.

Maczuga said compliance with regulatory requirements is critical for energy companies for many reasons including managing risk, cost savings, protecting the environment and building trust with regulators, stakeholders, and the public.

“The regulatory landscape in the energy sector is constantly evolving, and it is important for organizations to stay up-to-date with the latest best practices for ensuring compliance in order to successfully navigate through the energy transition,” said Maczuga, who is the original architect of the AER's Compliance and Enforcement Program.

“In this course, you will learn how to communicate with energy regulators before and after things go wrong and develop a new compliance-focused mindset to avoid issues altogether and help your company thrive, not just survive, during the energy evolution.”

Participants will gain an in-depth understanding of the regulatory landscape in the energy sector and best practices for ensuring compliance, managing the compliance function within their organization, and ensuring fairness in regulatory decision making.

This course is focused on regulatory compliance in the energy sector and requires some prior knowledge of regulatory requirements and processes. Case studies and hands-on demonstrations are part of the course.

Not only will participants learn about the topics covered, but they will also receive practical tips and guidance that they can implement in their organizations,” said Maczuga.

“When you look at the energy sector, it’s going through an energy like evolution or transition,” said Maczuga, chief compliance officer and founder of Calgary-based Compliance Kiwi.

“Oil and gas will remain but companies will have to look at doing things differently. And a big part of that is regulatory compliance. Society is a lot more interested in climate change and environmental matters. And so it is important that the oil and gas companies, as they go through this period, remain to have trust with the public for them not just survive, but work through it and be successful through this energy kind of evolution and transition.”

