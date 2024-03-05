Razor Energy Corp. - CCAA Proceedings

On February 28, 2024, Razor Energy Corp., Razor Holdings GP Corp., Blade Energy Services Corp., and Razor Royalties Limited Partnership (collectively, the “Razor Entities”), sought and obtained an initial order (the “Initial Order”) from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36, as amended (the “CCAA”).

The Initial Order provides, among other things, a stay of proceedings until March 8, 2024, which may be extended from time to time (the “Stay Period”). FTI Consulting Canada Inc. was appointed as monitor (the “Monitor”) of the Razor Entities. A comeback hearing (the “Comeback Hearing”) has been scheduled to be heard on March 6, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. MST with respect to the relief granted in the Initial Order, an extension of the Stay Period, and any additional relief that may be sought by the Razor Entities at the Comeback Hearing.

A copy of the Initial Order and other materials in the CCAA proceedings may be obtained from the Monitor’s website http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/razor-blade.

No claims procedure has been approved by the Court and creditors are therefore not required to file a proof of claim at this time. A list of known creditors of the Razor Entities as at the date of the Initial Order has been prepared and is posted on the Monitor’s website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/razor-blade under “Other Documents & Notices”.

If you have any questions regarding the foregoing or require further information, please consult the Monitor’s website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/razor-blade or by contacting the Monitor at:

Phone: 1-403-454-6037

Email: Cameron.Browning@FTIConsulting.com