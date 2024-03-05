Pine Cliff Lays Out Spending Plan, Increases AECO Hedge Position

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. 's board of directors has approved a 2024 capital expenditure budget of $17.5 million, including $7.0 million of abandonment and reclamation spending.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more