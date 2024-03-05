Advantage Energy Reduces 2024 Capital Budget Outlook

Advantage Energy Ltd. has announced it is reducing its capital spending for 2024 by $40 million at the midpoint without changing its production guidance for the year or, president and CEO Michael Belenkie added, compromising the company’s long-term adjusted funds flow [AFF] per share.
