Viking, Mississippian, Clearwater, Cardium Are Top ‘Areas Of Focus’ In Freehold’s Portfolio

In total, 993 gross wells were drilled on Freehold Royalties Ltd.’s royalty lands in 2023, a six per cent decrease versus 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more