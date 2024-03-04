No Acquisitions In 2024 Planned For Crescent Point. Here Are Its Priorities.

After a series of “transformational acquisitions” the last three years adding assets in the Duvernay and Montney resource plays, Crescent Point Energy Corp. is shifting its capital allocation focus to rapidly adding production while cutting its debt load, according to president and chief executive officer Craig Bryksa.
