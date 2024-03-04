Bonterra Acquires Charlie Lake Asset

Bonterra Energy Corp. has acquired a high quality, undeveloped Charlie Lake asset that is prospective for light oil, comprised of 79 net sections of land in Bonanza, Alberta and 330 boe/d of production, for total cash consideration of $24.1 million.

