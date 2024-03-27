Petrus Boosts Output

Petrus Resources Ltd.’s total average annual production increased by 35 per cent to 10,301 boe/d in 2023, compared to 7,604 boe/d in 2022, in line with 2023 production guidance.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more