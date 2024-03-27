CEEA Mid-Year Update Featuring Dr Scott Tinker – Register Now

This year our theme is “Energize the World” as we look to help promote Canada’s important role in providing socially responsible, environmentally responsible, reliable, affordable and most importantly, secure energy, to a world that needs it more than ever.

CEEA is excited to welcome the Internationally renowned energy expert and public speaker, Dr. Scott W. Tinker as our keynote speaker for this event. Dr. Tinker is Director of the Bureau of Economic Geology, the State Geologist of Texas, and a professor holding the Allday Endowed Chair in the Jackson School of Geosciences at The University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Tinker has made significant contributions to the understanding of global energy dynamics. He co-produced award-winning documentaries such as Switch and Switch On and founded the Switch Energy Alliance, dedicated to educating diverse audiences about energy issues. With over 1,000 keynote and invited lectures in 60 countries, Dr. Tinker’s expertise in carbonate stratigraphy, reservoir characterization, and energy transition frameworks makes him a highly sought-after speaker and thought leader in the field.

