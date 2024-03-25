Saskatchewan Assets Remain A Cash Flow Generating Machine For Crescent Point

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s low decline Saskatchewan oil assets are expected to deliver 53 per cent of corporate excess cash flow in 2024, despite representing only 27 per cent of the company’s production mix, chief operating officer Ryan Gritzfeldt said at its recent analyst day.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more