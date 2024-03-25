Saskatchewan Assets Remain A Cash Flow Generating Machine For Crescent Point

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s low decline Saskatchewan oil assets are expected to deliver 53 per cent of corporate excess cash flow in 2024, despite representing only 27 per cent of the company’s production mix, chief operating officer Ryan Gritzfeldt said at its recent analyst day.
