SECURE Energy Closes Financing

SECURE Energy Services Inc. has closed its previously announced private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750 per cent senior unsecured notes due March 22, 2029 at an issue price of $100.00, representing a yield of 6.750 per cent.

