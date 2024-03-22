New Montney Assets Proving Productive For Crescent Point

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is seeing productivity improvements using its own well construction designs on new pads drilled across its recently acquired Montney lands, its technical team told analysts at the company’s investor day on Tuesday.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more