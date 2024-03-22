E-Fracks Gaining Market Share As U.S. Pressure Pumping Fleet Turns Over

U.S. well servicing companies are rapidly retiring aging frack spreads and replacing them with state-of-the-art technologies designed to meet customer demand for increased fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more