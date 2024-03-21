Pieridae’s Goldboro LNG Sales Process Expected To Conclude In First Half Of 2024

Pieridae Energy Limited’s Goldboro LNG sales process is expected to conclude in the first half of 2024 and, once complete, will mark the conclusion of Pieridae’s strategic pivot away from East Coast LNG and toward an Alberta-focused natural gas production and processing business.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more