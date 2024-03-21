Greenfire Continues To Increase Output At Its Hangingstone Assets

Greenfire Resources Ltd. says it continues to build on positive production results and impactful initial contributions in Q4 2023 from the company's redevelopment infill (refill) drilling program and facility optimization initiatives at its Hangingstone Expansion and Demo assets.

