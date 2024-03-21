ABB And Cap Clean Energy Collaborate On Sustainable Aviation Fuel In Canada

ABB has signed an agreement with Cap Clean Energy to collaborate on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production sites in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

