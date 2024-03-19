Senior Energy Executives Share Valuable and Transformational Insights

This May, senior leaders from the Energy sector are sharing exclusive insights into how they are driving technology led Business Transformation, achieving executional certainty through financial tracking, building a culture of operational excellence, and engaging their people.

Stories being shared at the Transformation in Energy Summit this May 13-16, 2024 at the Hotel Arts, Calgary include:

DuPont’s Transformation Journey Towards Industry 4.0 Leadership – during this keynote, Roeland Vertriest, Chief Transformation Officer, DuPont will provide an exclusive overview of DuPont’s transformation from 2020 to the present, and how DuPont has secured and maintained its place as a global innovation leader.

Roeland will also be discussing how DuPont drives rapid improvement across a 100-site plant network by optimizing its digital transformation strategy, key considerations when laying out your own transformation roadmap, lessons learned from the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies (the successes and challenges), and the future of digital transformation at DuPont.

Also inside the Transformation in Energy 2024 Event Guide…

Driving Enterprise Level Transformation: Strategy, Process, Leadership & Culture - Jawad Masud, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer, TC Energy shares key insights into successful transformation, how to effectively invest in your assets, infrastructure and people, how to elevate and accelerate the skillsets of your workforce through the successes of non-energy enterprises, and more!

Biju Misra, Director, Corporate Business Services/Automation Center of Excellence at Enbridge provides insights into the current state of operational excellence, emerging trends in operational excellence, and what leaders must do to embrace the future of operational excellence. You can also visit Enbridge’s Automation Center of Excellence! Learn more in the event guide.

Plus, further insights from:

Bhushan Ivaturi , Chief Information Officer, Enbridge

, Chief Information Officer, Dr Erin Boyd , Chief Digital Commercial Transformation Officer, AES Corporation

, Chief Digital Commercial Transformation Officer, Charlotte Plombin , Director Low Carbon, ConocoPhillips

, Director Low Carbon, Joseph Muglia , Director, System Operations and Grid Automation, Hydro Ottawa

, Director, System Operations and Grid Automation, Richard Itiveh, Vice President Asset Management, TransAlta Corporation

To learn more about the Transformation in Energy Summit you can:

