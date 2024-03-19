Chevron, Japanese Company To Evaluate Carbon Capture Projects

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation and Chevron New Energies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that provides a framework to evaluate the export of carbon dioxide from Japan to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects located in Australia and other countries in the Asia Pacific region.

