Canada, Germany In Clean Hydrogen MOU

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson, Robert Habeck, German vice chancellor and minister of economic affairs and climate action, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a bilateral program on clean hydrogen.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more