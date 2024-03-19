In 2021, Social Octane embarked on a journey to revolutionize industry events, and the result was nothing short of extraordinary. That's when the Golf Games were born — a dynamic blend of fun, excitement, and networking opportunities for the Energy Industry. Since then, these games have evolved into much more than just a golf tournament; they have become a symbol of camaraderie, fierce competition, and giving back to the community.

The goal at Social Octane has always been to merge the new digital marketing world with unique experience-based events to promote this industry in a more positive, upbeat manner. This process provides our sponsors with unique brand exposure leading up to the event, during the event, and afterward. Our events are also designed to provide the real estate of the event to our participating non-profits to help drive awareness, encourage folks to get involved, and raise funds.

As we gear up for another unforgettable day on the links, we want to acknowledge the incredible support of our sponsors throughout the years. Your unwavering dedication has been the driving force behind the success of our events, and for that, we are truly grateful. So, mark your calendars and get ready to be part of something extraordinary at the 2024 Calgary SPE Golf Games! Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a novice enthusiast, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Together, let's ignite the energy, fuel the connection, and make a lasting difference in our community.

We cannot wait to see you on the course!

For more information click here (https://oilfieldgolfgames.socialoctane.co/calgary-spe/)

Title Sponsor - Baker Hughes

Click here: https://youtu.be/HnYYqwxBihE