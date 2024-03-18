'Electric Natural Gas’ Coalition Formed

TES has entered into an MOU with other large international companies to sponsor the creation of a global coalition, the e-NG Coalition, which is exclusively dedicated to electric natural gas (e-NG or e-natural gas), also referred to as e-methane.

