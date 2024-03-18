Cardinal Capex Focused on Workovers, Enhanced Oil Recovery

Cardinal Energy Inc.’s capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $41.3 million, consisting of $3.5 million on recompletions and workovers throughout its operating areas combined with $7.9 million on facilities and infrastructure upgrades.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more