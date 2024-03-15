Small Modular Reactor Developer Opens Centre To Train Operators

X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC opened the first training centre for future operators of its Xe-100 advanced small modular reactor in Frederick, Maryland.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more