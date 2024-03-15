Hoffmann Family Of Companies Acquires CDN Controls, U.S. Expansion Planned

The Hoffmann Family of Companies (HFOC), a U.S.-based, family-owned private equity firm, has acquired majority ownership of CDN Controls Ltd. (CDN) — a leading player in electrical and instrumentation maintenance, automation, communication and renewable/solar services.

CDN operates 10 branches across Western Canada, employs more than 700 professionals and manages an expansive fabrication facility.

The Hoffmann Family of Companies is committed to providing CDN with access to capital, new market opportunities, and supporting its accelerated growth. The acquisition is aimed at fostering CDN’s autonomy, fortifying its business foundation, and creating avenues for seizing new opportunities.

“Hoffmann Family’s decision to purchase CDN was rooted in the alignment of values, culture and business acumen,” said Geoff Hoffmann, co-CEO of HFOC. “We see our role as a catalyst for CDN’s continued growth rather than an agent of change, preserving CDN’s strategic and daily operational autonomy.”

With multi-vertical interests across several sectors, the Hoffmann Family of Companies consists of over 100 national brands. It has 9,000 global employees, with businesses located in 30 countries and 250 locations around the world.

“When we started CDN in 2011, we wanted to create an industry dominator — and business fuelled by performance and anchored by strong core values,” said Dean Fraser, chief executive officer, and Nick Stewart, chief operating officer, both original founders of CDN. “An investment from the Hoffmann Family of Companies will allow our business to seize newer and bigger opportunities. On the horizon are significant opportunities to put our services to good use in the global energy transition — specifically massive improvements and innovations to global energy infrastructure. As the demand grows for large-scale players to undertake this work, the Hoffmann Family of Companies will help to position CDN in that space.”

In addition, CDN also announced today its intention to penetrate the U.S. market.

Those operations will occur under the name CAVIS Energy Corp. (pronounced “kay-vis”). Canadian operations will remain under the name CDN.

The CDN executive team will be comprised of Fraser, serving as CEO & founder, Stewart as COO & founder, David Gillett as chief financial officer (CFO), and Susan Borrows as chief people & corporate services officer (CPCSO).