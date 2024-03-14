Tidewater Investigating Sustainable Aviation Fuel

In the first quarter of 2024, Tidewater Renewables Ltd. and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. entered into a joint development agreement related to a new 6,500 bbl/d renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project, whereby both parties have the right to participate in up to 50 per cent of the project upon a final investment decision.

