AltaGas Closes $600 Million Medium Term Note Offerings

AltaGas Ltd. has closed its previously announced issuance of $350 million of senior unsecured medium term notes with a coupon rate of 5.141 per cent, maturing on March 14, 2034 and $250 million of senior unsecured medium term notes with a coupon rate of 5.597 per cent, maturing on March 14, 2054.

