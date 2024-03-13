Vermilion’s Mica Montney Battery On Track For Mid-Year Start-Up

Construction of Vermilion Energy Inc.’s 16,000 boe/d Mica Montney battery is progressing as planned and remains on schedule for a mid-year start-up, the company noted in Q4 and year-end results.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more