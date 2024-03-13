The Bitumen Beyond Combustion Series, Part 1 – The Big Picture

Alberta Innovates has been promoting and supporting the Bitumen Beyond Combustion (BBC) program since its conception in 2016, with some modest successes to date across the three main potential product streams — asphalt binder, energy carbons and carbon fibre.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more