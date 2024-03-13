The global oil and gas industry is facing increased pressure to reduce its methane emissions to tackle climate change. In 2015, Canada and its provinces, including Alberta, pledged to reduce methane emissions from oil and gas operations by 45%. Since then, Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) has been driving innovation to detect, measure, reduce, and eliminate methane emissions.

Alberta Environment and Protected Areas published a report in 2023 demonstrating the province's progress in reducing methane emissions. The report, supported by data from the Alberta Energy Regulator, confirmed that Alberta is on track to meet its 2025 target for reducing methane emissions. However, Environment and Climate Change Canada raised the reduction target to 75% by 2030 from 2012 levels at COP 28 in December 2023. This announcement highlighted that there still needs to be a significant escalation in efforts to reach these targets.

Advanced methods for measuring and quantifying methane emissions will be required to achieve these targets, using machine learning and artificial intelligence for better data analysis. This is where the Methane Leadership Summit 2024 comes in.

PTAC, in collaboration with the Clean Resource Innovation Network, is hosting the Methane Leadership Summit 2024. This event is a crucial convergence for industry members in the Canadian oil and gas sector, focusing on transformative strategies for reducing methane emissions. The summit will feature key industry figures, researchers, and policymakers, providing a platform for collaborative discussions, sharing insights, and exploring innovative solutions for methane mitigation.

Participants will gain access to valuable knowledge from expert presentations, engage in interactive sessions, and network with peers. This represents an opportunity to align with industry trends and regulatory changes and contribute to collective emissions reduction efforts.

The summit will occur at the Rimrock Resort Hotel in Banff, Alberta. Early registrants (before April 1) will be entered into a draw to win a $300 gift card to either the Fairmont Hotels and Resorts or Rimrock Resort Hotel, adding an extra incentive to participate in this pivotal industry event.

Overall, the Methane Leadership Summit 2024 is significant for anyone looking to stay up to date on the oil and gas industry's environmental initiatives, especially in methane emissions reduction. With the heightened focus on climate change and emissions reduction, this summit provides a unique opportunity for industry leaders to come together, share knowledge, and collaborate on solutions to drive the industry toward a more sustainable future. Attending this summit is an excellent way to learn about the latest advancements, network with peers, and contribute to collective efforts in emissions reduction.

To learn more about the Methane Leadership Summit 2024 or to see registration details, click here.

PTAC Corporate Summary

Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) is a neutral, not-for-profit association dedicated to managing and facilitating innovation, cooperative research, technology advancement, demonstration, and implementation for a responsible Canadian hydrocarbon energy industry.