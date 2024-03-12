Tourmaline Continues Turning Massive Resource Into Reserves

Tourmaline Oil Corp. reported proved, developed producing (PDP) reserves of 1.20 billion boe at year-end 2023, up slightly over 39 per cent after accounting for 2023 annual production of 189.9 million boe.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more