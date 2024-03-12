Peyto Not Planning Cuts To 2024 Capital Budget: CEO

With approximately 70 per cent of its production hedged at almost $4/mcf and some of the lowest costs in the industry, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has no current plans to cut its 2024 capital spending like other gas focused operators.

