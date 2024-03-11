Total Energy CEO Says More Customers Migrating From Gas To Oil Operations

Asked about activity trends in its Canadian operations in 2024 in an atmosphere of increasingly volatile commodity pricing and modest capex cuts from some gas-focused producers, Daniel Halyk, president and chief executive officer of Total Energy Services Inc., said some users of their bigger rigs were shifting from gas to oil.

