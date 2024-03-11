Peyto Making Progress On Integrating Repsol Deep Basin Assets

Five months after closing its $699 million acquisition of Repsol Canada’s Deep Basin assets, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. is busy drilling across the 455,000 net acres acquired in the deal, company president and chief executive officer JP Lachance told analysts at its 2023 fourth quarter and year-end conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more