Gas Well Licensing Declines Compared To Last Year

The pace of gas well licensing has declined across Western Canada compared to last year as producers review their capital spending plans along with the timing of drilling gas wells due to low prices.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more