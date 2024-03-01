With The Call For Trans Mountain Line Fill Made, MEG, CNRL Ready To Reap The Benefits

With line of sight to the start-up of the Trans Mountain expansion project, market conditions are expected to improve for western Canadian crude producers, say two top oilsands executives.

