‘This Is The Appropriate Time To Step Down’: MEG CEO Evans

A changing of the guard is in the works at MEG Energy Corp. and current president and CEO Derek Evans is confident in the company’s succession plan and outlook.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more