‘This Is The Appropriate Time To Step Down’: MEG CEO Evans

A changing of the guard is in the works at MEG Energy Corp. and current president and CEO Derek Evans is confident in the company’s succession plan and outlook.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more