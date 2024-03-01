PHX Energy Lifts Capital Spending

PHX Energy Services Corp. approved a preliminary 2024 capital expenditure program of $70 million. Of the 2023 capital expenditure budget, $5 million was not spent in 2023 and will be carried forward into 2024.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more