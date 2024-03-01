MEG Averaged More Than 100,000 Bbls/d-Plus For The First Time In 2023

MEG Energy Corp. reached a milestone in 2023 as average production grew by six per cent, averaging over 100,000 bbls/d for the first time and exiting the year at approximately 110,000 bbls/d.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more