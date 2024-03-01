Darlene Gates To Become President & CEO Of MEG Energy With Departure Of Derek Evans

Derek Evans will be stepping down from his role as president and chief executive officer of MEG Energy Corp. and from its board of directors effective May 1, 2024.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more