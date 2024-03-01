Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Up 3

The U.S. rig count is up three from last week to 629 with oil rigs up three to 506, gas rigs down one to 119 and miscellaneous rigs up one to four.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more