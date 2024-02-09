Licence Count Declines In January As Alberta’s Permitting Off About 20%

Operators across Canada licensed 721 wells in January, down from 833 a year ago, as a decline in permitting in Alberta offset slight increases in Saskatchewan and Manitoba counts.

