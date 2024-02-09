Greenfire Sets Capital Spending At $70-$90 Million

Greenfire Resources Ltd. is forecasting 2024 average consolidated net production of 22,000 - 25,000 bbls/d, which assumes capital expenditures of between $70 and $90 million, reflecting annual production growth of 25 per cent to 40 per cent over consolidated net production in 2023, which averaged approximately 17,700 bbls/d.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more