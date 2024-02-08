Razor Energy Corp. Strategic Alternatives Process

Subsequent to Razor Energy Corp.’s (“Razor”) recent announcements regarding its filing of a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal under the provisions of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada), the engagement of FTI Consulting Canada Inc. (“FTI”) as Financial Advisor, and the engagement of Peters & Co. Limited (“Peters & Co.”) as Sales Agent, a strategic alternatives process has been launched by the company.

Razor is a light oil operator with low decline assets focused in the greater Swan Hills region, with additional operations in Kaybob, Bellis, and Southern Alberta. An information memorandum outlining the upstream operations of the company is available on the Peters & Co. website here: https://www.petersco.com/corporate_ad_current_offerings.cfm.

A bid deadline has been set for noon on Tuesday March 12, 2024. All proposals will be subject to Court approval.

All communications regarding interest in participating in this process should be directed to Peters & Co.