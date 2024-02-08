Calgary’s Rokk Energy, Import Tool Corp. In ‘Collaboration Agreement’

Calgary headquartered companies Rokk Energy Technologies and Import Tool Corporation Ltd. have signed a collaboration agreement to deliver "next-generation technologies" for advanced drilling and completion systems for the Canadian oil and gas industry.

