Retirement, Appointment On Advantage Energy’s Executive Team

David Sterna, vice-president marketing and commercial, is retiring from Advantage Energy Ltd. effective May 31, 2024.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more