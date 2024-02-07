Phase One Of Blackrod Thermal Development On Track For Late 2026, Says International Petroleum

Construction is under way at International Petroleum Corporation’s (IPC) Blackrod SAGD development, with first oil from the 30,000 bbls/d phase one of the project still on track for late 2026, said new company president and chief executive officer William Lundin at IPC’s Capital Markets Day.

