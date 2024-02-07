Neveu Sets Out 2024 ‘Thesis’ For Canadian Oil And Gas As Pipeline And LNG Projects Come Onstream

During Precision Drilling Corporation’s Q4 2023 results call-in, president and CEO Kevin Neveu gave an overview of how he saw Canadian drilling and well services responding to developing Canadian oil and gas market needs, with a strong operational and financial performance throughout 2023 continuing momentum into 2024.
